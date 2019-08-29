TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Gate.io, YoBit and Bithumb. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $454.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00230987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.01338770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00091857 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, BitForex, Indodax, OTCBTC, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Exmo, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinEx, Upbit, LBank, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Ovis, DDEX, Exrates, Hotbit, BitFlip, WazirX, Kucoin, Rfinex, OEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Coinnest, Coindeal, Braziliex, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, Neraex, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, IDCM, Coinrail, Binance, RightBTC, Gate.io, Kryptono, IDAX, Liquid, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Huobi, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, Bit-Z, Bibox and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

