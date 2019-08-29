TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Tops $125,940.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $125,940.00 and approximately $62,406.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00231628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.01347693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023300 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.