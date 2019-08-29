TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $13,188.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00231700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000422 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.