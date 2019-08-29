TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.50

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

