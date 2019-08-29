Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Tuesday Morning in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

TUES stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,776. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $230.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUES. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $28,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

