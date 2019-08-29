U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Up 6.6%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37, 611,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 560% from the average session volume of 92,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director Sol Khazani bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes purchased 26,532 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $27,327.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,604 shares in the company, valued at $65,512.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 279,922 shares of company stock worth $330,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 427,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

