U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Aug 29th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

USB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,536,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 148,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

