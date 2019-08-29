UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0861 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One UGAS token can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $2.42 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.78 or 0.04895903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,469,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.