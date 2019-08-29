Unibright One Day Trading Volume Hits $102,918.00 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Unibright token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX and Hotbit. Unibright has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $102,918.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

