Uniper (UN01) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uniper (ETR: UN01) recently:

8/14/2019 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Uniper was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Uniper was given a new €28.70 ($33.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Uniper was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Uniper was given a new €24.10 ($28.02) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Uniper was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Uniper was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Uniper was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €27.54 ($32.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.69. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12 month high of €28.91 ($33.62).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

