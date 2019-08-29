United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,680 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $134,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 321,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.85. 142,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

