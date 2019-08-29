United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $116.33 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 361,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 84,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

