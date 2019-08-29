United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.67 ($11.21).

A number of analysts have commented on UU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

LON:UU traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 807.60 ($10.55). 1,613,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 781.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 810.73.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total value of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total value of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33). Insiders sold 124,495 shares of company stock valued at $101,539,447 over the last three months.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

