Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,323,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,152,000 after buying an additional 86,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.