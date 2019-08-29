Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

USAP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAP shares. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

