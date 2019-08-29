US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Trading 0.2% Higher

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.35, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

