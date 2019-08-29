USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Stock Price Up 0%

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.69, approximately 3,443 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.79% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.