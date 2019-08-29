Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.96

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.96 and traded as low as $61.98. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 785,595 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,098 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,334,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,422,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,430,000 after acquiring an additional 924,347 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,412.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,679,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,489,000.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.