Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,700 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,191.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.32. 134,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $302.76. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.