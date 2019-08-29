Valor Token (VALOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.44 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and $2.52 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00009651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.06 or 0.04923022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

