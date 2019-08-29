Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.46 Million Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 23,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,850. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $378.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

In other news, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $247,703.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

