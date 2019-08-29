Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.94 Million Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of ARR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 298,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,634. The stock has a market cap of $965.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

