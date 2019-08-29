Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,535. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $724.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 98,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $532,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $320,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,500 and sold 491,259 shares valued at $2,664,317. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

