Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other General Electric news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,790,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,126,544. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

