Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,040 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 17,339,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,876,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,231,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 147,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,724. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

