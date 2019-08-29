Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,022 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,011,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,792,000 after acquiring an additional 445,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

