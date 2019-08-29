Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,196 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 946,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

