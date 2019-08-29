Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,402 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.64. 113,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,656. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

