Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,693 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,358,000 after purchasing an additional 913,293 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 263,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 206,558 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

