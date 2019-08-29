Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 927.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,423 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,251,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,118,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,181,000 after purchasing an additional 642,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,531,407. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

