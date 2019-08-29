Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

PBH traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

