Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.