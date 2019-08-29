Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 103.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

