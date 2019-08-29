Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.52. 79,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

