VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 514.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 6.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET alerts:

Shares of VOOG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.03. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.