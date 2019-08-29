Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $88.40, 5,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

