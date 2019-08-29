Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Has $2.12 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.3% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 475,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,353. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.