Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Update

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,165,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 31,809,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth $157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 152.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,090,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Vereit has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

