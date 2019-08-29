Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,349 Shares

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 661,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.