Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $256,351.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $256,351.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,522.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01770684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02952077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00680529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00722645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00476368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,002,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, QBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.