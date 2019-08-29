VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last week, VIBE has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $212,251.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.01357892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022126 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

