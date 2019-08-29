Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,219,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 789,363 shares.The stock last traded at $0.81 and had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Vical had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1,002.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vical Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vical in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Vical in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICL)

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

