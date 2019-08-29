Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $507.28

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.28 and traded as high as $482.00. Victoria shares last traded at $475.00, with a volume of 647,529 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 507.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.14. The firm has a market cap of $595.64 million and a P/E ratio of -74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.88.

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

