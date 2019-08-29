Vicus Capital Buys 568 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.64. 2,269,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.