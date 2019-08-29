Vicus Capital Has $1.60 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,455. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $66.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

