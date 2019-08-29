Vicus Capital Has $9.76 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $509,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.08. 2,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

