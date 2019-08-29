Vicus Capital Raises Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.69% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LEMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,089. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

