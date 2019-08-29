Vicus Capital Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3,143.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,749 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

