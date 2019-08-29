Vicus Capital Sells 284 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.