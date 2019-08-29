Vicus Capital Sells 34,580 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,580 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 255,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 95,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,531 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28.

